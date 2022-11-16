Baldy Breakdown: Giants have best DT tandem in the NFL

Former offensive lineman and current NFL Network analyst, Brian Baldinger, has been known for his frank and honest assessment.

He usually does a piece every week on the New York Giants. This week, he loved so much of what he saw of the Giants in their 24-16 victory over the Houston Texans, he posted three times on Twitter.

The first was a tribute to quarterback Daniel Jones and his ability to audible correctly at the line of scrimmage.

.@Giants @Daniel_Jones10 big part of the gameplan was to go no huddle and let DJ call the play at LOS Lots of young players on @HoustonTexans who get lost sometimes. The QB called a good game like a baseball pitcher calling a game #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/t633Z7pLms — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 16, 2022

No. 2 was on Saquon Barkley’s 153-yard rushing performance that jettisoned him back into the NFL rushing lead.

.@Giants @saquon is the @NFL leading rusher after 10 weeks and after setting a personal best of 35 Carrie’s on Sunday. It was a slow start but that can happen. The defense kept the score down and Kafka/Dabol kept the Saquon Train rolling. Formula is working #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/gIiyzSPNdJ — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 16, 2022

The third was on the defensive line tandem of Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams, who spent a great deal of the game harassing Houston quarterback Davis Mills.

.@Giants @leonardwilliams & #dexterlawrence are playing as well as any DT Tandems in the #NFL. Go around the league and find me a better tandem. All phases of the game #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/bxewQoA2do — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 16, 2022

As Baldy notes, the Giants may have the league’s best DT tandem with Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams.

