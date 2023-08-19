Baldy Breakdown: These aren’t your father’s Giants

It’s difficult to judge a team based on their play throughout training camp given the rule restriction and the fact that they’re practicing against themselves. Still, it was easy to understand why the New York Giants were generating such buzz this summer.

With the exception of one joint practice against the Detroit Lions, Big Blue has looked stellar — especially on offense.

On Friday night, in a 21-19 preseason victory against the Carolina Panthers, that carried over into live game action. Lining up across from a first-team defense, quarterback Daniel Jones & Co. were surgical.

Retired offensive lineman and current NFL analyst, Brian Baldinger, was among the first to break down the tape and he came to an encouraging conclusion: These are not your Father’s Giants.

.@Giants this isn’t going to be your Fathers Giants…they ain’t going to be your BigBlue Stick in the Mud Offense….no no no. Giant Fans get ready to crank this engine up. This is going to be SUNDAY FUNDAY #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/96ZQxnGTO1 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 19, 2023

“These Giants are going to be fun to watch because they’ve got skills, they’ve got talent and they’ve got a creative mind,” Baldinger said. “It’s going to be fun.”

What really sets this Giants offense apart is the addition of tight end Darren Waller, who is a mismatch nightmare, and rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, who brings blazing speed.

Rookie running back Eric Gray also adds a different dynamic, especially when everyone is blocking out in front of him.

Baldinger zeroed in on each of those players and some stellar work upfront.

.@Giants @Daniel_Jones10 to @Rackkwall83 all the way down the field on the G-Men flawless opening drive. Going to be a sensation of a connection #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/ffmBwjZ4rO — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 19, 2023

.@giants @1ericgray scores on this 9 yd TD run off the Bellinger Wham…Fine piece of execution up front…Good night for this rookie class #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/Is4MfyhOEu — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 19, 2023

Baldinger also highlighted a unique look by defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who had his edge rusher — Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari — drop into coverage to double-team slot receivers on third down.

The look wasn’t loved by Giants fans on social media but it was effective and got the Giants the ball back.

Both offensively and defensively, the Giants provided reason for optimism if not outright confidence. There’s still plenty of work left to be done but the first-team looks dangerous on both sides of the ball.

