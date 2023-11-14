Baldwyn awaits challenge from undefeated Vardaman

Nov. 14—Baldwyn cruised to a 45-6 win over Smithville last week, but it will now have the challenge of beating an undefeated Vardaman team in the third round of the Class 1A playoffs.

Whether it was on the ground or through the air, Baldwyn had no problem advancing the ball against Smithville. The Bearcats led 38-0 at halftime. Quarterback Dy'Lan Johnson completed 7 of his 10 passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns.

"Any win in the playoffs is great," Baldwyn head coach Michael Gray said. "But to get out early and kind of put the game away, you kind of leave the game injury-free, always a big thing in the playoffs."

In addition to Johnson's three touchdowns, Baldwyn had a banner day on the ground. The Bearcats ran for 256 yards and three touchdowns and averaged 13.5 yards per carry. Terrell Robinson had a team-high 113 yards and a touchdown, while Marquez Davenport had 71 yards and another touchdown on just four carries.

"We were able to run the football and spread them out and do some things, which kind of sucked them up (toward the line of scrimmage)," Gray said. "And then we were able to get over the top with some of our passing game."

The Baldwyn offense has been bolstered by Johnson having a breakout season. The junior has completed 123 of his 195 passes this season for 1,905 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions.

Hastin Nelson has been his go-to receiver, racking up more than 800 yards and seven touchdowns.

"He's been everything that we've asked him to do," Gray said. "He's managed our offense really, really well, he's taken care of the football. That's huge for what we like to do on the offensive side of the ball. We need somebody that can manage the game and be able to make plays when necessary."

But Baldwyn's offense will have its hands full on Friday against Vardaman. The Rams have given up only 85 points all season.

"We're going to have to try to get them in some situations that they're not comfortable with and hopefully we can take advantage of it," Gray said. "We've got to be able to run the football against them to be able to open up other things that we like to do. It's going to be a big game."

