Baldwin scores 23 to lead Butler past Wofford 80-61

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Kamar Baldwin had 23 points as Butler topped Wofford 80-61 on Saturday night.

Bryce Nze had 12 points for Butler (4-0), which won its fourth straight game. Sean McDermott added 10 points and seven rebounds. Aaron Thompson had seven assists.

Storm Murphy had 19 points for the Terriers (2-2). Chevez Goodwin and Nathan Hoover each added 12 points.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Butler matches up against Morehead State at home on Friday. Wofford matches up against Missouri on the road on Monday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com