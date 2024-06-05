Baldwin quits Newcastle defence post

Newcastle finished the Premiership season winless after 18 defeats [Getty Images]

Ex-Wales hooker Scott Baldwin has resigned as defence coach at Newcastle Falcons.

Baldwin, 35, retired from playing last summer to take up the role at Kingston Park.

But it has been a season of woe for the Falcons, who finished bottom of the table having become only the third team in Premiership history to end the league season without a win.

Newcastle lost all 18 games, picking up just five bonus points to finish a staggering 27 points behind second-bottom Gloucester.

In a social media post, the club confirmed Baldwin had stepped down and added: "The Welshman has taken the decision for personal reasons, leaving with the thanks and best wishes of the club."

Baldwin won 37 caps for Wales and had 179 outings for Ospreys over two spells, either side of seasons with Harlequins and Worcester Warriors.