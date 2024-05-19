Baldwin, Maui declared co-champions of state Division I baseball

May 19—1/1

Players from Maui and Baldwin sign a championship banner today.

Baldwin and Maui have been declared co-champions of Division I state baseball, according to the Hawaii High School Athletic Association.

Today's final of the Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division I Baseball Championship was called due to rain at Moanalua field with the game tied at 2 in the top of the third inning. The game and stats will not count.

The game was originally scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. but was delayed 1 hour and 3 minutes. Once the rain subsided, HHSAA officials, school administrators, coaches and players decided to start the game.

The game officially began at 1:48 p.m., but umpires called a rain delay at 2:53 p.m. Forty-six minutes later, at 3:39 p.m., HHSAA officials and school administrators called the game due to safety concerns.

Multiple scenarios were considered to complete the game at a later date and venue, however due to end-of-the-school-year activities, including graduations, the HHSAA decided no viable options were available to complete the game.

