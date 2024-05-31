Baldwin joins Bradford after Notts County exit

Baldwin has spent time on loan at Weston-super-Mare, Cheltenham and Eastleigh [Getty Images]

Bradford City have confirmed the signing of defender Aden Baldwin on an initial two-year deal.

Baldwin, 26, arrives at the University of Bradford Stadium after the expiry of his deal at Notts County.

He joined the Magpies in 2022 after spells with Forest Green Rovers, Bristol City and MK Dons, and made 79 appearances.

"I am delighted to get the deal done," Baldwin told Bradford's club website. "I have had a few really good conversations with the gaffer (Graham Alexander), and am buzzing to be here.

"I like to play in front of big crowds and lots of fans, so hopefully that allows me to play my best game.

"I missed the opportunity to play here last year, so am really looking forward to doing it for this club."

Baldwin added that signing so early in the summer means he will have time to adjust before the new campaign kicks off.

"I am happy to get the deal sorted early on as I can now settle in with the team and get to grips with the environment," he said.

"Hopefully, the fans can turn out in their numbers, and we can give them a successful season."