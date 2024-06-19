Baldwin 12U All-Stars headed to state

Jun. 18—Baldwin County's 12U All-Star baseball team is ready to see how it stacks up at the state level this weekend.

Playing in the new Braves Country Baseball league, the BC boys punched their ticket to state by finishing third in the Middle Georgia Regional played in Pike County last weekend. Now the team will make the short trek to Southern Pines Park in Dublin Saturday and Sunday to try to finish on top of the six-team bracket.

The 12U roster consists of: Clayton Becker, Caleb Bryan, Jack Goodson, Maddox Kilby, Elijah Langford, Dylan Loerzel, Maddox Mills, Holden O'Neal, Zeke Phillips, and Wyatt Rutland. The team also boasts a nearly one-to-one coach-to-player ratio with Justin Mills, Tripp Becker, Chris Bryan, Kyle Rutland, Chad Starley, and Jay Bracewell all on the staff.

"These guys are real fun to coach," coach Mills said of the team. "We've got a good group of parents, a good group of coaches, and a good group of players. The boys are learning their roles and improving every day. I don't think anybody thought we'd be here, so it's been fun to watch."

The team started its journey with a runner-up finish at district a couple weekends ago. Then it was on to the regional where Baldwin won 8-5 over host Pike in the bracket opener before falling to top-seeded Perry 7-4. That put the local squad into the third-place game against the Fairplay Allstars late Sunday night. A win meant the season could keep going while the loser would spend the rest of the summer at the pool.

The Baldwin boys rose to the occasion, jumping out to a big 9-1 lead as the game neared its time limit. Umpires were about to call the contest due to time after Fairplay, playing as the home team, got three outs with the game clock nearing zeroes. The Fairplay coaches pleaded their case for another inning and got it. Rather than complaining about having to defend their lead and season through another frame, the Baldwin boys erupted in cheers because they wanted to keep playing. To them, the game of baseball is a privilege, not a chore. That attitude helped the team finish off the win at 9-2.

"They're sad when the two-hour practices are over," Mills said. "They are never ready to be done. These kids are loving baseball, which is great to see. It's fun to watch a true team come to life."

It's that love of the game that has carried the local team this far, and could carry it even farther. The state tournament begins with pool play Saturday. Through those games, tournament officials will determine seeding for Sunday's single-elimination tournament. Other teams competing include the Acworth Warriors, Oregon Park Piranhas (Marietta), Oregon Park Sharks (Marietta), Paulding County All-Stars, and the Perry All-Stars.