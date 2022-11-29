Baldinger's head-to-head player matchup to watch in Bills-Patriots on 'TNF'
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger shares the head-to-head player matchup to watch in Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots Week 13 matchup.
Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins‘ ankle injury is putting his availability for Thursday’s game against the Patriots in doubt. Dawkins had to leave last Thursday’s win over the Lions after getting hurt and head coach Sean McDermott said on WGR 550 Tuesday that Dawkins will miss his second straight day of practice. Wednesday will bring [more]
Bill Belichick confirmed Patriots' contract extension for veteran linebacker.
NFL playoffs get underway on Jan. 14, with 14 teams battling to be crowned Super Bowl champions on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. See full schedule.
Do the Patriots have shot at upsetting the Bills on Thursday despite their lopsided recent history? Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com joined Tom Curran on a new Patriots Talk podcast to explain why there's some reason for optimism.
The Green Bay Packers are waiving former first-round pick Johnathan Abram and with teams stocking up on depth, should the Philadelphia Eagles have interest?
Check out how the kickers stack up in our Week 13 fantasy rankings.
Adrian Phillips is well aware of what went down the last time the Patriots faced the Bills, their opponent in a crucial Thursday night matchup.
Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan will face off for the first time as opposing head coaches in Week 13 when the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
After the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the Packers had one very specific Aaron Rodgers problem. As the 2022 season works its way toward a conclusion, the Packers have a different kind of Aaron Rodgers problem. Previously, the concern was that Rodgers would retire or try to force his way to a new team. Currently (or, [more]
Former 49ers offensive coordinator and current Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel shared a great story of Nick Bosa's dedication to his craft as an elite pass rusher.
With the Steelers facing third-and-goal and trailing the Colts 17-16 in the fourth quarter on Monday night, an injury on the field led to a delay when the teams went back to their sidelines. And during that delay, it was Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who decided what play they would call. Steelers center Mason [more]
Both USMNT and Iran face elimination in today’s crucial World Cup game — here’s how to watch the match online for free
Zac Taylor gives updates on two of the Bengals' skill players
Devin McCourty will reach a special milestone Thursday against the Bills, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft presented the veteran safety with a special gift Monday to celebrate the accomplishment.
After Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacted to a moderately critical tweet with an over-the-top, vulgar response. Several hours later, Jackson deleted it. Jamison Hensley, who covers the Ravens for ESPN.com, wrote a story about the tweet, noting that it included an “anti-gay phrase.” Jackson sent this message to Hensley on [more]
Kyle Shanahan responded to Raheem Mostert's claim that the 49ers attempted to pressure him out of having season-ending knee surgery last season.
Browns quarterback couldn't resist stealing a line from his former Patriots teammate after becoming the first quarterback ever to mount a last-minute comeback against Tom Brady.
Alabama football is most likely headed to a New Year's SIx bowl game, but which one is still unknown. More will be learned after Tuesday's CFP rankings
Christian Pulisic was injured scoring the lone goal of a 1-0 win over Iran as the USMNT advanced to the World Cup's Round of 16.
Here is a breakdown of the Bears' upcoming draft outlook from a national perspective.