Baldinger's film breakdown of two key Chiefs run plays from Super Bowl LVII vs. Eagles
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger does a film breakdown of two key Kansas City Chiefs' run plays from their Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Rams are hiring Aubrey Pleasant as their defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator, Field Yates of ESPN reports. He replaces Jonathan Cooley, with whom the team parted ways Jan. 18. The Lions fired Pleasant as their defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator on Oct. 31. Detroit hired him for the job in 2021. Pleasant [more]
The Bears new stadium project in Arlington Heights will be fluid, but here's a glimpse at what architects are envisioning.
New Broncos head coach Sean Payton may be pulling someone from his former Saints staff to join him in Denver. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Kris Richard has interviewed to be the Broncos defensive coordinator. Richard was the Saints’ defensive backs coach under Payton in 2021. He was promoted to co-defensive coordinator/secondary in [more]
Justin Fields will get his wish and play inside, per the Bears Arlington Park stadium project.
Bieniemy could leave the Chiefs after four years as OC and two Super Bowl titles.
One of the best innovations of the short-lived XFL 2.0, which began play in February of 2020 and closed down in March of 2020, was its kickoff rule. That rule will be back for XFL 3.0, which begins play on Saturday. The kickoff rule consists of 10 players on the kicking team and 10 players [more]
Four days after the Super Bowl, a surprising number of people continue to suggest that an instance of defensive holding should not have been called defensive holding. The argument apparently was rooted in the reality that we all wanted to witness a more exciting finish to Super Bowl LVII, and that the foul called on [more]
The enticing talents of Caleb Williams and Drake Maye could hamper the Bears' trade hopes for the No. 1 pick, but they should make their decision on Justin Fields a no-brainer.
The Chiefs’ final touchdown in their Super Bowl LVII victory came when Patrick Mahomes hit Skyy Moore in the fourth quarter. And it turned out that a miscommunication had the Chiefs running that play out of the wrong formation. NFL Films footage from the Super Bowl shows Mahomes and Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy on [more]
The Chiefs have arguably the best quarterback of all time on the best contract of all time. And that makes their window to contend wide open for the future.
Many have weighed in on who the 49ers' starting quarterback should be next season, and now Vernon Davis has lent his voice to the fray.
How a JuJu Smith-Schuster dance — and some clever Andy Reid play disguise — were part of the Chiefs igniting their run game against the Eagles.
The MMQB's Albert Breer joins 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak and Bertrand" to discuss the possibility of the Patriots trading quarterback Mac Jones to Josh McDaniels' Raiders.
McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson during Netflix documentary Full Swing about golf’s civil war
Investigative reporter and former sports broadcaster Lisa Guerrero is on The Rush, chatting with Minty about sexism in the sports world, her claims of racism pertaining to a wrongful termination lawsuit she won against Robert and Jonathan Kraft after being fired by the New England Patriots, which ‘bad guys’ we should watch out for in sports and Lisa reveals the bravest moment she witnessed in person during her sports broadcasting career. Plus, check out Lisa’s new memoir, “Warrior: My Path to Being Brave.”
Ohio State seems to be getting more than just a quarterback in Lincoln Kienholz.
The pressure is on the Patriots to make significant improvements this offseason. So, how should they deploy their resources? Phil Perry unveils a bold five-point plan that includes a blockbuster trade and a big free-agent signing.
The Eagles are reportedly interested in speaking with Vance Joseph for their vacant DC job. By Dave Zangaro
It might sound like a fantasy, but here's how the Eagles can pull off a dream offseason that includes paying Hurts and keeping 2 top DBs.
Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez believes the 49ers would have made it to the Super Bowl had Brock Purdy not been hurt in the NFC Championship Game.