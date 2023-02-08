Baldinger's film breakdown of Mahomes' best 'scramble drill' plays from 2022
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger's film breakdown of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' best "scramble drill" plays from 2022.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is glad to have two weeks to rest after the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes said today that he’s spending all the time he can with the team’s training staff to get his sprained ankle as close to healed as possible, and that the extra week before the Super Bowl has made [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo's relationship with Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch reportedly went south in the days or weeks leading up to the 49ers' loss to the Eagles.
Wilson brought Jake Heaps and a staff of personal trainers and coaches to Denver when he was traded from the Seahawks last offseason.
Watch Peyton Manning's reaction to the AFC losing the Pro Bowl flag football game on Sunday.
The Patriots' dysfunction on offense last season apparently included Mac Jones getting on Bill Belichick's bad side by taking matters into his own hands, according to NBC Sports' Phil Simms.
Peyton Manning easily could've run away from Tom Brady and the Patriots when he was figuring out his post-Colts career, but he embraced the challenge of facing the New England juggernaut.
Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his early-round projections for the 2023 NFL draft following Senior Bowl week
Here is what the Chicago Bears could hope to get from the Indianapolis Colts if they trade the No. 1 overall pick.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore reports that the Saints and Raiders have already agreed on trade compensation for quarterback Derek Carr, but no deal is imminent:
When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right into the general mentality of going [more]
Robert Quinn was willing to ride out the season with the Bears, but Ryan Poles had a different idea. The veteran edge rusher was upset about how the process played out.
"Just know that we’re working, but with a little bit less visibility on social media and all those other things," Sean Payton said.
Here’s a look at the Chiefs helmets for Super Bowl LVII.
Trent Dilfer has had plenty of infamous takes about Tom Brady, but his recent comments about the newly retired quarterback and the modern NFL might be the most puzzling yet.
Patrick Mahomes has the most notable injury ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Here's the latest news for the Eagles and Chiefs.
Eric Bieniemy used one of Ron Rivera's go-to lines when discussing his next step during Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday.
Some Super Bowl hosts have had better luck than others.
Signs continue to point toward 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy undergoing elbow surgery that involves a six-month build-up toward returning to action.
Rob Gronkowski's training for his upcoming Super Bowl field goal kick is going so well that he's contemplating coming out of retirement ... again.
After the Chiefs beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, it was hard to miss people talking about the fact that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid would be facing his former team in the Super Bowl. There was less notice paid to the fact that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni also has a history [more]