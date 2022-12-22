Baldinger's film breakdown of the 'Immaculate Reception' by Franco Harris
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger's breaks down the 'Immaculate Reception' by late Steelers legend Franco Harris.
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels knew his team was in trouble even while holding a 17-3 halftime lead over the New England Patriots last Sunday. The Raiders didn't have either of their starting guards, and McDaniels' concerns proved to be well-founded as the Patriots shut down Las Vegas' offense in the second half and forced Derek Carr to pass quickly or scramble, sacking him three times. New England rallied to take the lead before the Raiders scored two touchdowns in the final 32 seconds of the zany 30-24 victory topped by Chandler Jones' return of the Patriots' ill-advised lateral.
Brock Purdy and offensive linemen Alfredo Gutierrez and Nick Zakelj handed out Christmas cards to 49ers teammates on Tuesday.
It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the ity of Pittsburgh and Steelers Nation. From his rookie season, which included the Immaculate Reception, through the next 50 years, Franco brought joy to people on and off the field.
In the first comment by a team official since the Carlos Correa deal fell through, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi acknowledges there was a disagreement over the star shortstop's physical.
College football recruiting biggest day is in December when most of the top players sign in the early period. A look at the winners and losers.
Here are five teams that could bring some fear to a Super Bowl contender if/when they get into the playoff mix by season’s end.
Lakers governor Jeanie Buss and actor-comedian Jay Mohr confirmed to The Times they are engaged to be married.
Bill Belichick was asked about Mac Jones being the Patriots' starting quarterback the rest of the season, and he was
Former Patriots executive Mike Lombardi didn't mince words in his criticism of Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and the disastrous New England offense.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick called the late great Franco Harris a "legend" in his Wednesday press conference.
Bradshaw talks about Franco Harris getting angry with Hollywood Henderson hit and asking for the football in Super Bowl XIII
Kliff Kingsbury will coach against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday, but before he became the Cardinals’ head coach, Kingsbury was Brady’s teammate for a year in New England. And Kingsbury said that was an eye-opening experience. Kingsbury acknowledged that as a player himself, he didn’t have the total commitment to being the best [more]
How Brock Purdy is changing the future of the 49ers' QB situation:
Second-year safety Talanoa Hufanga was one of six 49ers players selected to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.
The Eagles released their Wednesday injury report and Reed Blankenship practiced fully, Zach Pascal is dealing with a concussion, and 11 others were listed as limited participants
Lawsuits were filed after a years-long dispute between Gary Player and Marc Player about golf legend's collectibles after he ended a business relationship with his son.
Harris was beloved in Pittsburgh and beyond.
If Steve Kerr could choose from only his former teammates to create his all-time starting five, who would he pick?
The Jaguars head north to play the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. The Times-Union staff predicts the Week 16 matchup.
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy did not throw a pass in practice ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Seahawks. He was questionable with an oblique/rib injury but played all 64 snaps. On Wednesday, the 49ers listed Purdy as limited for a fifth consecutive practice, but the rookie said he is feeling better than last week [more]