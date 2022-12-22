Baldinger's film breakdown of the 'Immaculate Reception' by Franco Harris

The Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels knew his team was in trouble even while holding a 17-3 halftime lead over the New England Patriots last Sunday. The Raiders didn't have either of their starting guards, and McDaniels' concerns proved to be well-founded as the Patriots shut down Las Vegas' offense in the second half and forced Derek Carr to pass quickly or scramble, sacking him three times. New England rallied to take the lead before the Raiders scored two touchdowns in the final 32 seconds of the zany 30-24 victory topped by Chandler Jones' return of the Patriots' ill-advised lateral.