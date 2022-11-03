Baldinger's film breakdown of how Hockenson can fit into O'Connell's Vikings offense
NFL Network Brian Baldinger's film breakdown of how tight end T.J. Hockenson can fit into head coach Kevin O'Connell's Minnesota Vikings offense.
Chase Claypool was a rising NFL star after his superb 2020 rookie season. From there his production dropped, however.
The Cowboys are wearing throwback helmets for Thanksgiving, as we've known for a few months.
Before the season, Jets coach Robert Slaeh said Joe Flacco should be an NFL starter, and when Zach Wilson was injured at the start of the season, Saleh made Flacco the Jets’ starter. So Flacco was surprised last week when he found out he had been demoted to third string. The Jets made Flacco inactive [more]
Here are the five biggest deals that happened and the five biggest transactions that fell through at the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 9. The Bills will beat the Jets and the Eagles will improve to 8-0.
The Steelers are in unfamiliar territory at 2-6 under head coach Mike Tomlin in 2022. But after trading receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears on Tuesday, Tomlin told reporters on Wednesday that the deal was about adding a draft pick for a player at a position where Pittsburgh feels it has quality depth. “With the [more]
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 9's top running back plays. (Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports)
Aaron Rodgers was hoping there would be some Packers breaking news to discuss on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday regarding the NFL trade deadline. That didn't happen.
Not only is Baker Mayfield embracing a new role with the Panthers, but he's also doing it with a new look.
The Bears were able to acquire receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers in exchange for their original second-round pick in 2023. But Pittsburgh apparently had another offer on the table. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers offered their second-round pick in 2023 for Claypool. But Pittsburgh believed Chicago’s second-rounder would [more]
The career of 32-year-old Oklahoma State football punter Tom Hutton has come to an end. Find out why.
Tua Tagovailoa spoke in dismay about the differences between playing on Soldier Field's grass versus other stadiums.
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 10 highlighted by Tennessee at Georgia, Clemson at Notre Dame, and Alabama at LSU
This is the type of leadership teams need from the star QB.
Ray Guy set the standard for the punter position in the NFL.
It's easy to suggest Jeff Bezos will buy the Commanders, but there are hurdles too. Plenty of other billionaires could want the team.
Lane Kiffin says he's "extremely happy" at Ole Miss. That doesn't mean Auburn won't shoot its shot. But what if AU needs to look elsewhere?
Wide receiver Kadarius Toney is expected to make his Chiefs debut against the Titans on Sunday night and tight end Travis Kelce thinks his new teammate could provide some fireworks on offense. Kelce hasn’t had much practice time with Toney since last week’s trade, but he said on his New Heights podcast that he’s familiar [more]
William Jackson III wanted out of Washington, and he was willing to give up some money to move along. Jackson agreed to give up the per-game roster bonuses in his contract this year to facilitate his trade to Pittsburgh, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Those bonuses were for $44,000 a game for the rest [more]
Brandon Beane said the trades for Nyheim Hines and Dean Marlowe came right down to the final minutes of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.