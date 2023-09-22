Baldinger's film breakdown of Dak Prescott's passing so far in 2023 'NFL Total Access'
Pollard spoke with Yahoo Sports as he replaces seven-year starter Ezekiel Elliott in Dallas' backfield, and here's what he's doing that's caught the eye of Cowboys coaches.
Conversely, the Bengals' win total is now down to 9.5 after their second straight 0-2 start.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Cowboys game.
A military veteran stood before the Cowboys. The decorations he earned in combat spoke loudly even as he spoke softly. “February 11, 2024,” became the mantra — the date of Super Bowl LVIII.
The Cowboys didn't need to rely on Dak Prescott or anything other than their dominant defense and opportunistic special teams.
The Cowboys had two interceptions and returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown early on Sunday night in New York.
Prescott heard what fans and analysts have speculated too, and addressed it with Yahoo Sports.
Will Grier played the whole game under center for the Cowboys.
When is the Dak Prescott extension coming? If the rebuild around Matthew Stafford fails to make big progress, does he stick around?
While losing Diggs to a torn ACL is a tough blow, the Cowboys have enough depth on defense to avoid a significant drop-off.
Aaron Rodgers is out of a cast after his Achilles surgery but said he still can’t walk on his own.
Teams often have a day when they “tell the truth” after a tough game. The truth of the matter is the Giants aren’t all that close to being the team they want to be.
What's the latest fantasy news coming from NFL backfields as we get closer to Week 3 action?
