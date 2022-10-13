Baldinger's film breakdown of Bills' route concepts vs. Steelers
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger's film breakdown of Buffalo Bills' route concepts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 6 of the season including New England at Cleveland, Buffalo at Kansas City, and Dallas at Philadelphia
The NFL wants to double down on this? Really?
The Davante Adams incident is one of the biggest issues in the NFL. Big enough to become fodder for questions posed to his former quarterback. Aaron Rodgers of the Packers was asked about the situation during his midweek press conference. “I was surprised,” Rodgers told reporters. “I was definitely surprised. I love Davante, reached out [more]
Commanders cornerback William Jackson III wants out. Jackson would like to leave Washington and the Commanders have engaged in trade talks that would send Jackson elsewhere, according to NFL Network. The trade deadline is November 1. It’s possible that Jackson has already played his last game in Washington. He has been ruled out of tonight’s [more]
Opinion: Troy Aikman is getting needlessly killed for his dated expression to criticize the NFL’s officiating struggles.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 6. The Eagles will still be perfect while the Rams and Chargers will win.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 6's top running back plays. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
Week 7 features six games with ranked opponents with three matching unbeatens, something that has only happened once before in college football.
Dolphins third-string QB Skylar Thompson will get his first career start in Week 6 against the Vikings, but who is he and where did he come from?
The Aggies' coach, who is in his fifth season in College Station, is making $9 million with no SEC titles or playoff appearances to show for it.
Check out the hilarious comments Bears fans responded with on the team's post about their new orange uniforms.
Who wins on Thursday night? The Commanders or the Bears? We make our picks.
The Eagles got some good injury news on Wednesday as they began to prepare for the Cowboys. By Reuben Frank
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 6's top tight end, kicker and defense plays. (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)
As the Washington Commanders prepare to enter the national spotlight tonight on Amazon, a new report from ESPN puts the team’s owner in the crosshairs. Again. ESPN.com has published a lengthy and detailed article about Daniel Snyder. It surely was carefully vetted by lawyers and calculated to be published today, as the Commanders prepare to [more]
Cornerback Ambry Thomas ended his rookie season as a starter, but he was bumped down the 49ers' depth chart to open this season.
New England surprised plenty of people when they drafted Zappe in the fourth round last spring. Now, he's surprising them.
SEC football Week 7 predictions: Our experts pick the winner of every game, including Alabama-Tennessee, Auburn-Ole Miss and LSU-Florida.
Jason Peters once called the Cowboys “arrogant.” Now on the other side of the Cowboys-Eagles rivalry, the veteran offensive lineman is calling Eagles fans “nasty.” He said it in the nicest way possible Wednesday, chuckling after his comment. Peters spent 12 seasons in Philadelphia, and he faced the Cowboys 16 times while playing for the [more]