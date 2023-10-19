Baldinger's factors to watch in Jaguars-Saints matchup 'The Insiders'
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger's factors to watch in the Jacksonville Jaguars-New Orleans Saints matchup.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the matchup between the Jaguars and Saints on "Thursday Night Football."
The Jaguars aren't sure if they'll have their starting quarterback on Thursday.
The Jaguars are looking for their second straight win in London.
The Jaguars need to bounce back after a disappointing loss in Week 3.
The Jaguars aren't sure what they'll get out of their QB on Thursday night.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 7. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Jaguars and Saints.
