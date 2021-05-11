Baldinger, Wyche, Trotter: Players returning from injury to watch in 2021

The Telegraph
Dombrowski wins his first race outside of America De Marchi takes overall lead after finishing second Bernal, Carthy, Landa and Vlasov best of the rest Evenepoel becomes Quick Step's leading rider Joe Dombrowski won stage four of the Giro d'Italia as Alessandro De Marchi took the pink jersey, but Simon Yates lost ground in the battle of the main favourites behind. Dombrowski took his first grand tour stage win as the UAE Team Emirates rider attacked out of the breakaway at the end of a 187km stage from Piacenza to the ski station in Sestola, raced in wet, cold and windy conditions. But as the main peloton followed up the final climb, Yates was distanced by a small group including Egan Bernal, Hugh Carthy and Mikel Landa – conceding 11 seconds. "I'm really happy with today," Dombrowski said. "I knew De Marchi was probably the strongest rider in the break so I knew if I stuck to his wheel I would be in a good spot."