Baldinger reveals different defensive looks Lamar Jackson can expect vs. Dolphins
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger reveals different defensive looks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson can expect vs. the Miami Dolphins.
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger reveals different defensive looks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson can expect vs. the Miami Dolphins.
At least Terron Armstead was back.
The Chiefs say they're ready for the challenge of Khalil Mack, but the Chargers' defense can create coverage sacks, as well. It's a big TNF challenge.
It’s looking more and more like Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt will be on the field for Sunday’s matchup with the Raiders. Watt, who had COVID and since has been dealing with a calf injury, practiced on Thursday for the first time since the end of training camp. Via Darren Urban of the Cardinals website, [more]
Last year, Miami’s defense solved Baltimore’s offense on a Thursday night in November. The Dolphins played a lot of cover zero, sending multiple defenders to blitz while leaving defensive backs in one-on-one matchups with receivers. They limited the Ravens to just 4.3 yards per play while picking up five tackles for loss, four sacks, and [more]
In a week where just about every analyst has a take on the 49ers' quarterback situation, former NFL coach Sean Payton is siding with Jimmy Garoppolo.
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't a big fan of Tom Brady. He says the ex-New England Patriots quarterback showed him "zero respect" and wouldn't shake his hand after games.
Rodrigo Blankenship’s Colts tenure came to an end Tuesday after a disastrous Week 1 showing against Houston.
The Dallas Cowboys thrive not as winners but as fodder for sports talk shows, and now big-time stand-up comics.
FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd explains why 49ers quarterback Trey Lance finds himself in a situation similar as Tim Tebow was with the Denver Broncos.
Week 2 kicks off with the Chiefs facing the Chargers, and here is who the pundits see winning.
Favre's alleged involvement in diverting welfare funds to build a volleyball stadium is perhaps the latest, gravest example that his carefully curated image as working class hero-turned-NFL royalty is a facade.
Tom Brady's throwing coach, Tom House, recalled an eye-opening interaction he had with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick several years ago about the legendary quarterback.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been married since 2009. Brady discussed the difficulties of his job this week.
A former NFL running back is convinced the Patriots' recent struggles remove Bill Belichick from the GOAT conversation.
The internet noticed a less-than-flattering Jason Kelce play during the Eagles' Week 1 win vs. Detroit, and the veteran center has some thoughts on the play. By Adam Hermann
The Yahoo fantasy crew looks into their crystal ball and reveal their biggest predictions for Week 2!
The positives and negatives in Tua's game.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.
Through the quarterback’s prism, the chance for the Ravens to lock in five years of elite play should have been viewed as a blessing, not a burden
Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse is expected to miss time with a knee injury.