Baldinger reveals new defensive looks Eagles showed vs. Cardinals
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger reveals new defensive looks Philadelphia Eagles showed vs. Arizona Cardinals.
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger reveals new defensive looks Philadelphia Eagles showed vs. Arizona Cardinals.
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks acted quickly to fire two of Matt Rhule’s top lieutenants on Monday, and Wilks said today that he wanted to see the team go in a different direction. Wilks said he alone made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, both [more]
NBC Sports' Peter King explains why the 49ers shouldn't trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.
The banged-up Kansas City Chiefs could be missing two more defensive starters and a key contributor in the secondary when they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a rematch of their thrilling overtime victory in January's playoffs. The Chiefs already were missing starting linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who will finish a four-game suspension for an offseason incident, and still could be without first-round draft pick Trent McDuffie at cornerback for the fifth consecutive game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said cornerback Rashad Fenton would miss practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury, and that backup safety Bryan Cook remained out with a concussion.
When the Cowboys lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a broken bone in his hand, he was expected to miss 6-8 weeks. Almost immediately, the timeline changed. Dr. Jerry Jones said almost immediately that Prescott could return within the next four games. The fact that the Cowboys didn’t put Dak on injured reserve gave credence to [more]
The Eagles got some good injury news on Wednesday as they began to prepare for the Cowboys. By Reuben Frank
'Coach, you’d have been under the gun if it wasn’t for me.’
Before the 49ers began exploring the game plan their coaches put together to face the Atlanta Falcons, some members of the team got out and did a little exploring of their own.
New England surprised plenty of people when they drafted Zappe in the fourth round last spring. Now, he's surprising them.
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 7 highlighted by Alabama at Tennessee, Penn State at Michigan, and USC at Utah
Dolphins third-string QB Skylar Thompson will get his first career start in Week 6 against the Vikings, but who is he and where did he come from?
Lawrence Jackson Jr. highlights some players who could fill out your fantasy rosters during the NFL’s first bye weeks. Could Cam Akers actually be a productive option?
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
Here is a quick review of today's news.
As Raiders receiver Davante Adams waits to hear what the league will do about his post-game shove of an employee who made the mistake of crossing paths with Adams at a time when he was: (1) very frustrated; and (2) walking toward the locker room, more details are emerging. The man was a freelance employee [more]
Harold Varner III expressed a different attitude than many of his peers on the rival tour regarding the OWGR.
Trent Dilfer shows praise to successful week for Justin Fields and shares one of his evaluator's opinions on Fields.
Dak Prescott lists himself as day to day. Jerry Jones says his status for Sunday will be determined by his ability to spin the ball.
The author of this letter to the editor says Washington incompetence has come to Arrowhead Stadium. | Opinion
Injuries continue to mount and the first of the byes are here, creating new challenges for fantasy managers. Andy Behrens is here to help with his top pickups for Week 6.
Christian McCaffrey, Robert Quinn and Kenny Golladay are among the top potential targets to monitor ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline.