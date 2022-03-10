Baldinger: One thing Trubisky 'really needs to fix' once he signs with his next team

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brian Baldinger
    American football player
  • Mitchell Trubisky
    Mitchell Trubisky
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger shares one thing quarterback Mitchell Trubisky "really needs to fix" once he signs with his next team. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories