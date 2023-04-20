Baldinger: Offseason workouts are very valuable to Patrick Mahomes
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger: Offseason workouts are very valuable to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Chad Henne came up big for the Chiefs in the playoffs last season.
Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury was apparently even worse than anyone realized at the Super Bowl.
Young is a good sport about questions over his size, and his tape is undeniably strong. The Panthers have a week to decide if it's worth the next few years of their franchise.
Matt Patricia will be in the NFL this season.
The bill would ban athletes biologically born male from competing in girls' or women's sports at federally funded schools.
The draft prop market odds move in a unique way.
Injuries occurred on turf fields "significantly" more frequently than grass fields in 10 of the past 11 NFL seasons.
Juventus was penalized for alleged accounting misdeeds.
City takes on Real Madrid in the semifinals while the other semifinal features both Milan teams.
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are overwhelming favorites to defend their huge win this week in New Orleans.
North America is already set to host the Men's World Cup in 2026.
“This conversation has gone on for years and years and years, and no one’s ever done anything.”
Sheppard has been with the Wizards' front office since 2003 and was promoted to GM before the 2019-20 season.
In his first season in Sacramento, Brown led the team to its best season in 17 years.
“While Dave Wilcox was nicknamed 'The Intimidator' for his aggressive style of play, he was a kind, humble and gracious man in all other aspects of life."
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don shares some noteworthy MLB notes, including why managers shouldn't worry about Nick Lodolo after his scuffle against Tampa Bay.
The 49ers might have traded Trey Lance already if Brock Purdy was healthy.
Will the Miami Heat take a commanding lead vs. Milwaukee?
Back in high school, Young and Richardson were set to be featured in the fourth season of the docuseries "QB1" before Netflix decided against releasing it. Here's what fans, to this point, weren't able to see.
Patrick Wisdom is off to a tremendous start, but is being overlooked by fantasy managers. Scott Pianowski takes a closer look at the Cubs slugger and more.