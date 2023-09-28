Baldinger: Jordan Love has shown he's 'an extraordinary talent' in 2023 'The Insiders'
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger: Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has shown he's 'an extraordinary talent' in 2023 on 'The Insiders'.
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger: Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has shown he's 'an extraordinary talent' in 2023 on 'The Insiders'.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
There's a good NFC North showdown on Thursday night.
The Lions stunned the Packers and knocked them out of playoff contention in Week 18 of last season. Will Jordan Love have more luck at Lambeau than his predecessor?
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Saints vs. Packers game.
Love's Lambeau field starting debut was a rousing success.
Carr left the game after a sack drove him hard to the turf on his right side.
Love threw three touchdowns and Jones had 127 all-purpose yards.
For one day and one unquestioned start, the longest offseason in Packers history became a little more distant.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Bears game.
If Jordan Love pans out, it will be a quarterback trifecta for the ages in Green Bay.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down Thursday night's huge NFC North matchup.
The Cowboys need a win after getting upset by the Cardinals in Week 3.
Kate Madziuk delivers her picks for players she feels will disappoint in Week 4.
It's nearly tee time for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Here's what you need to know.
In this week's edition of The Overhang, Nate Tice breaks down Buffalo weaponizing Allen's unpredictability, a smart wrinkle to a popular route concept, and a couple bets for the Packers-Lions Thursday nighter.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
“Of course I had to answer.”
"Well, I'm definitely going to remember this game for the rest of my life. Thank you," a fan said while taking a video of the leashed reptile.
Competing spring football leagues will combine forces; how will the NFL regard this new venture?