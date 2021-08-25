Baldinger, James Jones: Why we're watching Elijah Moore, Corey Davis vs. Eagles in PRE Week 3

Associated Press

Dwayne Haskins isn't the same quarterback he was when he arrived in Pittsburgh in January. The self-doubt that crept in following his ignominious flameout in Washington is gone, replaced by a sense of confidence he believes will help him stick around when rosters are trimmed to 53 next Tuesday. “I think being here (allows me) to be myself,” Haskins said Wednesday after being named the starter for Pittsburgh's preseason finale against Carolina on Friday night.