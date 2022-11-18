Baldinger: Cowboys are really good but have a flawed defense
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger breaks down the Dallas Cowboys defense.
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger breaks down the Dallas Cowboys defense.
Packers fans booed their team during a Thursday Night Football loss to the Titans, and Aaron Rodgers was left with a short response about the crowd after the game.
"Since my departure with the Colts was so abrupt and really not for a good reason, I no longer have a feeling of pride with my rings," Jansen said.
The timeline doesn’t look good. The NFL is looking into it. With Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing arrested early Friday for DUI, it’s possible that Downing was drinking on the team plane back from Green Bay. “There is a policy that prohibits alcohol on team planes or buses,” Chief NFL Spokesman Brian McCarthy said via [more]
The NFL moved Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills from Buffalo to Detroit, due to a snowstorm resulting in amounts measured in feet, not inches. Some Browns fans are crying foul. As the argument goes, playing in the snow benefits the Browns and their run-heavy offense. Thus, the NFL decided to “help” Buffalo end [more]
Titans running back Derrick Henry did a little bit of everything on Thursday night. Henry ran for 87 yards — which made him the first back in the league to hit 1,000 rushing yards for the season — and a touchdown while also catching two passes for 45 yards. Those are his typical roles in [more]
The Packers had an opportunity to win their second home game in less than a week, four days after upsetting the Cowboys. For as good as Green Bay looked against Dallas on Sunday, they were the exact opposite of it on Thursday night. After the game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers faced a stream of pointed questions [more]
"At first you say, ‘This is weird, this is crazy,’ but then the more you really thought about it, it made sense.”
Tyreek Hill is having a career year. Who cares? That’s irrelevant when we analyze the Chiefs’ trade, and here’s why.
The MMQB's Albert Breer shares insight about the perspective on Mac Jones from NFL executives, and how the Patriots can get the second-year QB going in the second half of the season.
Travel will be difficult for the Bills.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel commented on offensive coordinator Todd Downing's suspicion of DUI arrest Friday morning in a press conference.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was not happy after his team dropped to 4-7 with a 27-17 loss to the Titans on Thursday night. In a brief interview with the Packers’ YouTube channel, LaFleur used the words “extremely disappointing” three different times to describe his feelings. “They whipped us in pretty much every phase,” LaFleur said. [more]
Philly's defense is large and it is scary.
An impressive win over the Packers has been tempered by the DUI arrest of Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing. While DUI incidents aren’t exactly unprecedented, this one raises the obvious question of whether Downing had alcohol on the team plane or bus, in violation of league rules. Via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website, [more]
The Eagles sent a clear message both to the team and the rest of the NFL about their expectations this season.
Sean McDermott rules three #Bills players out vs. #Browns:
Here’s how KC Star Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell sees the Chiefs-Chargers game playing out.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 11's top running back plays. (Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)
The Packers' season might be over after an uninspired home loss on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) Fans usually expect a passing duel when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs (7-2) won't have Mecole Hardman and likely will be missing JuJu Smith-Schuster for the prime-time showdown. Hardman was placed on injured reserve Thursday with an abdominal injury.