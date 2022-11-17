Baldinger: The Colt McCoy that played vs. Rams could challenge 49ers defense
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger says the Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy that played vs. Los Angeles Rams could challenge the San Francisco 49ers defense.
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger says the Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy that played vs. Los Angeles Rams could challenge the San Francisco 49ers defense.
Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Wednesday that he hopes to have at least one of his injured quarterbacks available to play against the 49ers in Mexico City on Monday night and Thursday brought positive developments on that front. Reporters at the open session of Thursday’s practice noted that Murray and McCoy were both [more]
The Houston Texans continue their reign as the No. 32 team in the NFL according to the latest Touchdown Wire power rankings.
They moved up to No. 19 after their 27-17 win over the Rams in Week 10.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 11 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 11 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.
The Lions have been shorthanded at receiver for weeks, but they’re getting closer to playing with a full deck. Josh Reynolds was on the practice field Thursday. Reynolds has missed the last two games with a back injury, but was working during the portion of Thursday’s session that was open to the media. The Lions [more]
Will Taylor Heinicke continue starting for the Commanders after Carson Wentz returns?
The Buffalo Bills have had no shortage of memorable weather moments while playing football in upstate New York but a heavy snowstorm could jeopardize the teams Week 11 game vs. the Cleveland Browns.
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels recently got a vote of confidence from team owner Mark Davis, but keeping McDaniels around may have more to do with the team being "cash poor" than anything else.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) The NFL is monitoring the weather and has contingency plans in place in the event a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region disrupts the Bills' home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. League spokesman Michael Signora said the NFL has been in contact with both teams based on a forecast projecting one to three feet of snow falling through Saturday, with more in the forecast on Sunday. Among the contingencies would include moving the game to a neutral site, with Detroit and Washington potential options.
Every time we get an update on Russell Wilson it somehow gets worse.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll and Lions head coach Dan Campbell will face off on Sunday, but it won’t be their first meeting. Daboll and Campbell previously worked together on the Dolphins’ staff, and this week Daboll told an entertaining story about their first meeting. Daboll said that when he was the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator [more]
Deebo Samuel created a list of the league's three toughest wide receivers outside of himself and his answer is both unsurprising and surprising at the same time.
Here's the Instant analysis of the Philadelphia Eagles signing defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on a one-year deal
A massive blizzard remains in the forecast for Buffalo, and it could force Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills out of Orchard Park. Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that several alternate locations are under consideration for the Week 11 game, including Detroit. That would make sense for two reasons. One, [more]
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 11. The Vikings will beat the Cowboys while the Rams and Chargers will lose.
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]
LeSean McCoy explains why he sides with Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool as unwarranted scapegoats for the Bears' lack of production in the passing game.
"At first you say, ‘This is weird, this is crazy,’ but then the more you really thought about it, it made sense.”
Bruce Arians received a warning from the NFL for his actions before the brawl.