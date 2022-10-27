Baldinger breaks down Jets defensive play vs. Broncos
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger breaks down the New York Jets defensive play vs. the Denver Broncos from Week 7.
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger breaks down the New York Jets defensive play vs. the Denver Broncos from Week 7.
Wide receiver Elijah Moore returned to practice for the Jets on Wednesday and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said that all is well after a tumultuous week. Moore did not play in last Sunday’s win over the Broncos or take part in the final two days of practice last week after he reportedly directed a an [more]
James Robinson doesn't sound too pleased about how his time with the Jaguars ended.
Following his trade from the New York Giants to Kansas City Chiefs, Kadarius Toney thanked God and sent out some eyebrow-raising tweets.
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan wasn’t happy his team fell for the Chiefs’ trick.
Bailey Zappe appears to have a very different philosophy than Mac Jones when it comes to executing Matt Patricia's plays in the Patriots' offense.
The #Chiefs' trade for #Giants WR Kadarius Toney is filled with short-term and long-term potential.
Aaron Rodgers publically suggested Packers players should be benched for making bad plays.
Emma Raducanu's former coach, Dmitry Tursunov, has described "red flags" in her camp which pushed him to end their partnership.
Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein discuss the final days before the NFL trade deadline, the QB controversy in New England, the Colts benching Matt Ryan and more.
Elliot played for much of 2021 with a partially torn posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. This injury should mean a bigger load for Tony Pollard.
Who do you like from this hypothetical list?
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 8. The 49ers will beat the Rams, and the Eagles will remain undefeated.
The Kadarius Toney era didn't last very long.
The Sofi Stadium turf is in the crosshairs after a spate of injuries during Sunday's Chargers-Seahawks game.
The NFL trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 1, and USA TODAY Sports will keep you up to date with the news on all the top trades.
The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly traded a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the New York Giants for wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
San Francisco’s Nick Bosa said the Chiefs “threw a lot at me” after KC’s 44-23 win. Here’s what he was talking about.
Fantasy football analyst Chris Allen reveals his lineup advice for the Thursday night matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Things are not improving at Texas A&M.
The Bears finally made the move to deal Robert Quinn, sending him to the Eagles for a 4th-round pick. Here's our initial grade of the trade.