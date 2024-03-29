Baldinger: 2024 is not the time for Raiders to draft QB in Round 1 'NFL Total Access'
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger: 2024 is not the time for Las Vegas Raiders to draft quarterback in Round 1.
By releasing Jimmy Garoppolo and WR Hunter Renfro, the Raiders save $19 million in cap space
Wilkins has spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Dolphins.
Fans of receiver-needy teams will likely be happy this April. Here's a look at the strengths and weaknesses of Nate Tice's 10 best after the presumptive first WR off the board.
The Jets are upgrading their pass rush after losing Bryce Huff to the Eagles in free agency.
The A's announced in May an agreement to build a 33,000-seat stadium on the Las Vegas strip.
An accident 2 years ago nearly derailed Gardiner's college basketball career and life. Because of that accident (and what it revealed), she's back on the court and the Beavers are still alive in March Madness.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk is frustrated going into the final year of his contract: "I'm trying to get what I deserve," he said.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
Chourio signed an $82 million contract before making his MLB debut.
Huerter went down with his shoulder injury earlier this month after taking a hard foul from Desmond Bane. He hasn’t played since.
The Sweet 16 began Thursday and the first day of action did not disappoint. Will we get more upsets Friday?
The outside noise around LSU is loud, but the team itself is just using it as fuel for another run.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.
Officials admitted to blowing the call in the postgame pool report.
Frankie Montas delivered on the mound and Nick Martini was the unlikely hero at the plate as the Reds delivered to begin the season.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the latest rumors and news around the NFL. The trio start with takeaways from the NFL owner's meetings as Jori was on the ground in Orlando. The hosts discuss the fallout of the new kickoff rule (are rosters going to change because of it?), the two Christmas Day games and what the heck Jerry Jones was doodling in his notebook. Next, it's time to pull out the crystal ball as the hosts attempt to look into the future for some key quarterbacks, starting with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy's draft stock has been skyrocketing lately as some rumors emerged that he could go as high as second overall. Charles gives his thoughts and what he's hearing from GMs around the league before moving onto Brock Purdy and whether San Francisco will be willing to pay him when the time comes. Charles dives deeper into the 2024 quarterback class and why every prospect has a massive red flag, and Jori gives us the latest on the Dak Prescott contract negotiations, which seem to be heading in the wrong direction. All signs are pointing towards Dak hitting free agency next offseason. Finally, Fitz wraps things up by asking about Deion Sanders' comments about choosing where his sons get drafted and whether or not player empowerment could be ascending to a new level with the emergence of NIL.
The Rangers catcher had an eventful couple of innings on Opening Day.
Our draft deep dive on skill prospects continues with a look at the 2024 RB class. Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon look at the top running back prospects and which can make an instant contribution on the field and for fantasy teams this season.
Steele was clutching his left leg on the ground after fielding a bunt.