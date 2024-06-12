Advertisement

‘Bald is best’ – Manchester United fans react as Erik ten Hag remains manager

Stretty News
·2 min read
Erik ten Hag will remain Manchester United manager for a third season.

The club finally came to a conclusion on Ten Hag’s future following an end-of-season review, which has been taking place since the FA Cup final win over Man City.

Several factors came into play when Ineos decided to stand by Ten Hag. They include the trophies he’s won, faith shown in youngsters, plus accepting that injuries were the biggest reason the team suffered such a turbulent 2023/24 campaign.

Most United fans wanted the club to stand by Ten Hag because they didn’t forget how the team overachieved in his first season. Meanwhile, a few on social media called for his head.

Ultimately, the final decision has gone down well with the fanbase, with many taking to X giving their verdicts on the news.

Manchester United fans react as Erik ten Hag stays

The news got everyone talking on social media, with the response being overwhelmingly positive.

