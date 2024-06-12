‘Bald is best’ – Manchester United fans react as Erik ten Hag remains manager

Erik ten Hag will remain Manchester United manager for a third season.

The club finally came to a conclusion on Ten Hag’s future following an end-of-season review, which has been taking place since the FA Cup final win over Man City.

Several factors came into play when Ineos decided to stand by Ten Hag. They include the trophies he’s won, faith shown in youngsters, plus accepting that injuries were the biggest reason the team suffered such a turbulent 2023/24 campaign.

Most United fans wanted the club to stand by Ten Hag because they didn’t forget how the team overachieved in his first season. Meanwhile, a few on social media called for his head.

Ultimately, the final decision has gone down well with the fanbase, with many taking to X giving their verdicts on the news.

Manchester United fans react as Erik ten Hag stays

Erik ten Hag’s red and white army.

🇾🇪 #mufc — Stretford End Flags (@SEF_MUFC) June 11, 2024

Ten hag to sancho right now

pic.twitter.com/cwZcNzCRlN — AB⚕ (@AbsoluteBruno) June 11, 2024

Bald is best. Glad we’re not jumping back on managerial merry go round rinse & repeat cycle. Deserves a shot with in more structured environment with new execs football operations roles in place. pic.twitter.com/5etMLIZ5os — Mad Cyril (@madcyril_) June 12, 2024

He stays. Erik Ten Hag on 35mm film 🎞️ pic.twitter.com/IcnYe4c8KT — Miles | Expired Film Club (@expiredfilmclub) June 11, 2024

We’re gonna do some special things next season under Erik Ten Hag… pic.twitter.com/ywx4tAdV0H — 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐚’𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐝 (@CantonasMind) June 11, 2024

The news got everyone talking on social media, with the response being overwhelmingly positive.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

‘Bald is best’ – Manchester United fans react as Erik ten Hag remains manager

Jun 12 2024, 6:46

Graeme Souness praises Manchester United starlet ahead of Euro 2024

Jun 12 2024, 6:15

Italian giants step up talks to sign €50m Mason Greenwood

Jun 12 2024, 6:00