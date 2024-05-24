Balcombe joins St Mirren on loan

Goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe has joined Scottish Premiership side St Mirren on a season-long loan ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Balcombe has been with the west Londoners since the age of eight and made his first-team debut against Newport County in August, saving two spot-kicks during a penalty shootout victory in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

After impressing for Brentford B, Balcombe earned his promotion to the Bees’ first-team squad in 2018. He signed a new four-year contract with the club last October.

St Mirren, managed by former Bournemouth midfielder Stephen Robinson, finished fifth in the Scottish top flight this term, which has seen them qualify for the Europa Conference League second qualifying round ahead of next season.

Balcombe has previously gained experience during loan spells with Boreham Wood, Viborg, Doncaster Rovers, Burton Albion, Bromley, Crawley Town and Bristol Rovers.

The 24-year-old has made 64 career league appearances, keeping 18 clean sheets, across the National League, League Two, League One and the Danish second tier.

He is also capped by England at under-18, under-19 and under-20 level.