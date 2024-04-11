[BBC]

The Champions League ties are both extremely tough for Manchester City and Arsenal.

Balancing big European nights with Premier League title races is what Manchester City have been doing for a number of years so they should be ahead of the loading, ahead of knowing what is needed next and how to use the squad.

When you look at the weekend games, Arsenal will have an extra day of rest but will have to go all out against Aston Villa, whereas City might be able to rest a couple of players against Luton before the return legs next week. It is a balancing act and a risk and reward situation.

Both sides showed good character in their games on Tuesday with all kinds of drama in the matches, but it is a learning curve. Arsenal are still behind on that in terms of the Champions League, but either way you need a little bit of luck in these situations.

Sometimes there are questions on if it is a distraction having these big cup games but I don't think it is - you know it is a massive game to win the ultimate prize of the Champions League. They will want to give everything but the league is also so tight. It is a run of games and everyone will have to go flat out for them.

Arsenal have better squad depth at the moment. City have found it hard and they would have taken a draw against Real Madrid when looking at the players missing. There are some tough games coming up for both and you factor in the FA Cup for City too, it is tough. Looking at the situation for all the teams in the title race, Liverpool having a slightly easier European situation could come into play.

There is not going to be more focus on one competition over another, they are all just going to be focused on every game that comes because the prizes are as great as it gets.