Balanced South Dakota beats Colorado State 68-63

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) -- Stanley Umude scored 15 points to lead a balanced South Dakota offense in a 68-63 victory over Colorado State on Sunday.

Tyler Peterson added 12 points, Trey Burch-Manning had 10 points and seven rebounds and Cody Kelley scored 10 points with eight rebounds and seven assists for the Coyotes (6-5)

Nico Carvacho scored 20 points and pulled down 17 rebounds for his 20th double-double for the Rams (5-6). J.D. Paige added 19 points.

A Carvacho basket got the Rams within two with two minutes left but the teams missed their final four shots apiece with CSU's Peterson and Logan Power making two free throws each in the final minute.

Umude scored the first six points in a 10-0 run that put South Dakota on top for good at 53-46 with 8:48 remaining.

South Dakota had its largest lead of eight in the first half but a Paige 3-pointer gave the Rams a 30-29 edge at the break.