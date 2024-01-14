Balanced scoring. Riley Kugel back on track. Florida basketball routs Arkansas

Sophomore guard Riley Kugel led five scorers in double figures with 20 points, lifting Florida basketball to a 90-68 win over Arkansas before 10,445 at the O'Connell Center.

The Florida Gators (11-5, 1-2 SEC) snapped a two-game losing streak and picked up their first conference win of the season. Coming off a 103-85 loss at Ole Miss, UF bounced back with a strong defensive effort, holding Arkansas to 37.7 shooting from the floor.

Tyrese Samuel added 17 points and 11 rebounds for his 17th double double of the season. Zyon Pullin had 15 points and 8 assists, Will Richard scored 13 points and Walter Clayton Jr. had 11 points.

Laydon Blocker led Arkansas (9-7, 0-3) with 14 points.

Florida next plays Tuesday night at No. 5 Tennessee (7 p.m., ESPN).

Here are three takeaways from the win:

Florida basketball gets off to a fast start

Florida led by as many as 19 points in the first half, going up 29-10 on a Samuel dunk. Arkansas went to a zone defense, but Florida was able to maintain a double-digit lead for most of the rest of the half, taking a 46-33 lead into halftime. Florida shot 48.5 percent from the field in the first half, while holding Arkansas to 38.7 percent shooting.

Riley Kugel stays locked in throughout the game

Florida coach Todd Golden had met with Kugel on Thursday after he played him just four minutes on Ole Miss on Wednesday night. Kugel responded with a strong effort in 27 minutes off the bench, going 8 of 14 from the floor, 2 of 3 from 3-point range and 2 of 2 from the foul line. More importantly, Kugel was engaged throughout the game, getting to 50-50 balls and aiding UF's smothering defensive effort. UF was plus-21 in Kugel's 27 minutes on the floor

The Florida Gators outwork the Razorbacks on the boards

Florida outrebounded Arkansas 48-31 and outscored the Razorbacks 17-8 in second chance points. In addition to Samuel's double-double, starting center Micah Handlogten and freshman forward Alex Condon each grabbed nine rebounds.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators basketball beats Arkansas Razorbacks