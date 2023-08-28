Balanced offense? Wisconsin's Phil Longo wants to spread the ball around to his playmakers

MADISON – Phil Longo wants balance to be the staple of Wisconsin’s offense in 2023, though not in the way you might expect.

“Balance to us is not 40 runs and 40 passes,” said Longo, in his first season as UW’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

So, 250 rushing yards and 250 passing yards?

Try again.

“Balance to us,” Longo said, “is distribution of the football to all of the weapons that we have.”

Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo appears to have a variety of weapons with which to attack foes

As the Badgers prepare for their Sept. 2 opener against visiting Buffalo, the list of weapons includes:

Tailbacks Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi; wide receivers Chimere Dike, Will Pauling, Bryson Green, Skyler Bell, CJ Williams and others; and tight ends Hayden Rucci and Tucker Ashcraft.

And, of course, quarterback Tanner Mordecai.

“It is a quarterback-driven system,” Longo acknowledged. “Everything starts with the quarterback in any offense, but this one really is predicated on the decision-making that goes on at that position.

“In our minds, the quarterback needs to be a tremendous distributor of the football. We’re trying to recruit these weapons – these tight ends, these running backs and these receivers. And then we’ve got to coach our quarterbacks up on how to make good decisions pre-snap so he can get the ball to all of these guys.”

Mordecai passed for 72 touchdowns and 7,152 yards in two seasons as a starter at SMU. If he protects the football, which he did better in camp than he did near the end of spring practice, UW should be able to move the ball on the ground or through the air this season.

Longo told reporters shortly after he came to UW, after spending the previous four seasons at North Carolina, that the Badgers will not lose the ability to punish opponents on the ground.

One story he told illustrated what he hopes to see in 2023.

Longo pointed to a pair of games in his second season with the Tar Heels – a 59-53 victory over Wake Forest on Nov. 14 and a 62-26 victory over Miami on Dec. 12.

Quarterback Sam Howell completed 32 of 45 passes for 550 yards and six touchdowns in the victory over the Demon Deacons.

Miami understandably schemed to take away Howell.

“They tried to drop eight and play coverage and take RPOs away and the deep ball away,” Longo said.

Longo adjusted his play-calling and stuck with the ground game.

Howell completed 14 of 19 passes for 223 yards and one touchdown. Tailbacks Michael Carter (24 carries, 308 yards and two TDs) and Javonte Williams (23-236-3) combined to rush for 544 yards and five scores.

Offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. says Wisconsin offense can adjust to whatever opponents try to take away

“I love this offense,” said offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr., who worked with Longo in 2017 and 2018 at Ole Miss and last season at North Carolina. “It is the best offense I’ve been around. It truly takes whatever the defense gives you…

“There are answers built into every one of our plays to take advantage of what the defense is doing.”

Will Longo’s offense open space for Allen and Mellusi, who are accustomed to seeing stacked boxes? Will Mordecai find receivers running free in the secondary?

“What you want to do is line up sideline to sideline and then we want to stretch and threaten the defense vertically,” Longo said. “Because in a perfect world you’d like to get all 11 defenders spread out on the field as far away from each other as possible, which creates the most space.

“And then, if we did a good job of recruiting, we want to get the ball to those guys whether you’re handing it to them, pitching it to them, screening it to them, throwing it to them. You get great athletes the football in space.

“The philosophy is to stretch them horizontally pre-snap, stretch them vertically pre-snap and find ways of getting them the football so we can watch athletes be athletes.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin's Phil Longo wants all his playmakers to touch the ball