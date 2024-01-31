Balanced Meadville attack tops Lancers 76-51

Jan. 31—With a balanced scoring output and an aggressive defense, the Meadville Bulldogs beat General McLane 76-51 in Region 7 boys basketball action on Tuesday.

The Lancers opened the game hot at the House of Thrills. They led 10-4 before Meadville's offense started to hit some shots. The Bulldogs led 17-15 after the quarter, but GM's Jacob Zietz was scoring at will and causing problems for the 'Dogs. Zietz had 13 points in the quarter.

After a defensive adjustment, Meadville limited Zietz's opportunities and instead created some of their own. The 'Dogs forced four turnovers in the second quarter, which allowed their transition offense and athletic guards to build a lead.

On the final possession of the half, GM face-guarded Lucas Luteran and Jack Burchard, both are which are averaging more than 20 points per game. Sophomore guard Tykie Butler took advantage of the opportunity and drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer. It gave his team a 36-26 lead at the break.

Meadville outscored GM 40-25 in the second half. Luteran defended Zietz closely and the Lancers' offense struggled to find scoring elsewhere.

"He (Luteran) did a great job on Zietz. We started to get some help to him," Meadville head coach Mark McElhinny said. "He also has the length to be able to challenge him a little bit."

Offensively, Meadville had four players finish in double digits. Junior forward Kellen Ball and Luteran each scored 18 points. Burchard added 16 and Butler 13.

"We made some adjustments defensively and then shots started to fall. Kellen Ball got involved offensively big time tonight and knocked down some shots. He did a great job on the boards also," McElhinny said. "Tykie Butler also got involved offensively. When teams are trying to shut down Lucas and Jack, then Kellen and Tykie are hitting, it makes us difficult to defend."

Besides in the scorebook, all four players made their efforts felt. Burchard snagged nine rebounds and dished five assists. Ball had eight rebounds while Luteran had four assists and seven steals. Butler added six rebounds two assists and two steals.

Meadville outrebounded GM 30-15 and had eight turnovers to McLanes' 14.

Meadville is 4-3 in region play and 8-8 overall. The Bulldogs will host Sharon for a non-region game on Thursday.

------

General McLane (51)

J. Zietz 10 5-10 26, Schreiber 4 0-0 8, Rhoades 1 0-0 6, I. Zietz 3 0-0 6, Anderson 1 0-0 3, Beachly 1 0-0 2.

Totals 20 5-10 51.

Meadville (76)

Ball 7 2-3 18, Luteran 6 5-6 18, Burchard 7 2-4 16, Butler 5 1-1 13, Reichel 2 0-0 4, Wilson 2 0-0 4, Johnson 1 0-0 3.

Totals 30 10-14 76.

General McLane;15;11;12;13;—;51

Meadville;17;19;20;20;—;74

3-point goals: General McLane — Anderson, J. Zietz, Rhoades; Meadville — Ball 2, Butler 2, Luteran.

