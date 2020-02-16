Balanced Liberty cruises to 62-49 victory over NJIT

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz, Caleb Homesley and reserve Myo Baxter-Bell all scored 14 points and Liberty cruised to a 62-49 victory over NJIT on Saturday.

Pacheco-Ortiz hit two 3-pointers and added seven rebounds and three assists for the Flames (24-3, 10-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Homesley made two 3-pointers and grabbed five rebounds. Baxter-Bell made 5 of 11 shots, including both of his 3-point tries, and had four rebounds. Scottie James scored 13 on 6-of-10 shooting with seven boards.

Zach Cooks topped the Highlanders (7-18, 4-8) with 14 points. Souleymane Diakite finished with 12 points and nine rebounds, while Shyquan Gibbs scored 10.

Liberty shot just 38% from the floor, 39% from distance (7 of 18) but made 13 of 16 free throws. NJIT shot 39% overall but just 26% from distance (5 of 19). The Highlanders made 6 of 11 foul shots.

Liberty won the rebound battle 39-30 and had just seven turnovers. The Flames swept the season series. Liberty beat NJIT 65-38 in the first meeting.

