Balanced Illinois wins again at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Illinois men's basketball team got what it wanted offensively Thursday night at the Crisler Center.

Booty ball in equal measures from Marcus Domask and Ty Rodgers. Pick-and-pop and spot-up three-pointers from Coleman Hawkins. Aggressive rim running from Quincy Guerrier both on opposite side cuts and for offensive rebounds. And enough second-chance points to make up for another spate of missed layups.

It was part a reminder that No. 14 Illinois does, in fact, have one of the top 10 offenses in the country — Sunday's poor effort against Maryland notwithstanding. It was also part necessity.

The Illini needed to be as good as they were offensively Thursday because Michigan was just as effective for a significant portion of the game.

But Illinois ultimately took advantage of its revitalized offense to snag its second Big Ten road win of the season. Coleman Hawkins led the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season, and the Illini took down Michigan 88-73 in front of a half-full arena that made the Orange Krush even that more visible in a mostly empty upper level during their annual road trip.

"Great bounce back," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "I thought (Thursday) was obviously more energy. A little more attention to detail. ... Any time you win on the road in this league, you're ecstatic."

Illinois' offense was nearly its undoing early in the second half. A series of careless turnovers helped Michigan (7-11, 2-5 Big Ten) get easy looks and cut its deficit to one point with 14 minutes, 10 seconds to play. The Illini (13-4, 4-2) found the answer in a 10-0 run sparked by Justin Harmon in transition and a Luke Goode three-pointer. A run that proved vital in Illinois eventually securing another Big Ten road win.

"We executed our game plan," Underwood said. "Hard two and not give them threes. Really pleased with what we did."

Illinois finished with what's become its typical balance offensively. Four other players joined Hawkins in double figures. Quincy Guerrier posted his sixth double-double of the season — and fourth in his last six games — with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Ty Rodgers and Marcus Domask chipped in 15 points apiece, and Harmon knocked down a pair of free throws in the final minute to get to 11 points.

What's become a six-man rotation for Illinois nearly had them all in double figures. Luke Goode made 2 of 4 three-pointers and just missed with eight points.

"Sharing the ball," Underwood said has been behind that level of offensive balance in the last few weeks. "Understanding where we're trying to get it. It's no secret. ... You try to take advantage of a mismatch and force a double. We've got guys who can make those plays and really shot it. It's just great balance, and we're running enough action off that on the back side to get people opportunities."