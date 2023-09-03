Balanced Bradford is more than just defense: Here's how Tornadoes football topped Baldwin

Bradford's Tornadoes touched down in the end zone by run and by pass. They shook up the scoreboard on a pick-six from a 270-pound defensive tackle. They even turned one of their own punts into points.

So when the storm was over, it's no shock that Tornadoes head coach Jamie Rodgers liked what he saw -- and his players did, too.

"Last week [against Middleburg], I don't think our kids had a lot of fun," Rodgers said. "I think they had a lot of pressure on them, I think they felt it all week and they were worried about making mistakes. Tonight, they were going out there and playing football."

Bradford tallied touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams while slamming the door on the offense of host Baldwin, rolling 40-6 in a rare edition of Saturday night high school football at Earl Fouraker Field.

Bradford defenders including Jeremiah McKenzie (16), Devon McBride (3) and Trente Jenkins (56) combine to stack up Baldwin running back Neshawn Jacobs (7) for a loss on Saturday night.

The state knows all about Bradford's defense, which smashed a school record with nine shutouts on the road to the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 2S semifinal last year. But the defenders aren't the only ones making an impact.

In a wild week shaken up by Hurricane Idalia -- the game moved from Friday to Saturday, and from Baldwin to Starke and back -- the Tornadoes (2-0) showed they're up for any challenge.

"It's a lot of things that were against us," said linebacker and senior captain Chason Clark, committed to Marshall. "We just really honed in on this week, no matter where we play, when we play, we're disciplined and we play how Bradford plays."

WILLIAMS' SURPRISE SCORE IGNITES BRADFORD

Bradford running back Willie Pollard (0) takes the handoff from Dae'Jon Shanks (6) during the second half.

The night began as a punt-fest, before Branden Williams turned the game around with what Rodgers termed "unbelievable hustle."

The teams had traded punts for five series with zero first downs when Chason Clark's line-drive punt was muffed at the Baldwin 10 and spun backward into the end zone, where Williams outraced everyone to the ball to pounce. Result: touchdown.

"It really gave us a lot of momentum," Rodgers said.

That sparked a run of 28 unanswered points, beginning with Jeremiah McKenzie's 2-yard plunge midway through the second quarter and continuing after halftime.

Dae'Jon Shanks shifted to quarterback injected second-half energy into a Bradford offense that had sputtered early, running for touchdowns of 11 and 20 yards and hitting Chalil Cummings with an 18-yard scoring strike. Willie Pollard added 89 yards on 17 carries.

"With our formation, we got them to where we wanted them to get in the second half, and we did a lot better job up front," Rodgers said. "We started moving people, started getting good angles on the blocks."

BALDWIN BOTTLED UP

Baldwin quarterback Malik Morrison (17) throws a pass against Bradford.

While the hosts came out strong on defense, led by linebacker Octavius Barnes with more than a dozen tackles, Bradford stopped the Baldwin offense in its tracks from the start.

The final tally for Baldwin (1-1): five first downs, one of those by penalty, and 62 total yards.

Bradford's pass rush penetrated for three sacks and forced freshman quarterback Malik Morrison to unload the ball quickly, limiting the damage from sophomore deep threat Kelvin Brown.

For Baldwin head coach Robert Shields, the feeling is all too familiar, after a 35-0 loss to Bradford last year. Key district games against Fernandina Beach and Baker County are next up.

"We've got to make some corrections… they beat us pretty good," he said.

DEFENSE DOES THE JOB, AGAIN

Bradford defenders Jeremiah Hill (23) and Branden Williams (17) combine to tackle Baldwin returner Kelvin Brown (2) during a high school football game on September 2, 2023. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

Did Bradford's shutout streak fade away on defense? Not quite.

Technically, the defensive unit can chalk up another zero. The lone Baldwin score came on a bizarre special teams play, when a Bradford punt failed to clear the line and Leon Kirkland scooped up the loose ball for a 24-yard return.

Just about everything else fell into place for Bradford's defense, including a rare touchdown for defensive tackle Jorden Daniels. Just before halftime, edge rusher Torin Brazell swatted a Morrison pass high into the sky, and Daniels caught it in the end zone for an unlikely pick-six.

"I'm thinking, just got to get it," said Daniels, who said it was his first interception touchdown at any level.

Clark, Cummings, Devon McBride and the hard-hitting McKenzie led the chase pack for the Tornadoes, who allowed only one play for more than 9 yards.

"Now, we need to keep getting better," Rodgers said. "Just keep building on that."

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: High school football 2023: Bradford-Baldwin Saturday takeaways