Balanced BobKats beat Hustle, move to 2-0

Apr. 12—The Kokomo BobKats used balanced scoring and a big second half to beat the Detroit Hustle 121-103 Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gym.

The BobKats (2-0) had six players score in double figures — Eugene German (21 points), 7-foot center Akolda Manyang (18), Akil Douglas (15), Armon Bridgeforth (13), Derek Hawthorne (11) and Logan Primerano (10). In addition, Trey Mitchell had nine points and James Helton had eight.

German took seven rebounds and dished six assists. Former Kokomo High School standout athlete Bridgeforth had a nice all-around game off the bench with six rebounds, six steals and three assists.

Hawthorne had seven boards and four steals and Manyang had six boards.

Down 57-55 at halftime, Kokomo took control in the third quarter. The teams went back and forth in the quarter before the BobKats reeled off a 10-0 run for a 78-66 advantage. They led 86-73 at the end of the quarter, then gradually extended the lead in the final quarter.

Kokomo finished 50 of 101 from the field.

The BobKats' next game is against the Dayton Flight at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Memorial Gym.