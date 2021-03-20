Balanced attack leads Michigan basketball past Texas Southern; LSU next in NCAA tournament

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Michigan basketball is moving on to the second round of the 2021 NCAA tournament.

The Wolverines defeated No. 16 seed Texas Southern, 82-66, on Saturday afternoon.

No. 1 seed U-M established an early lead and led by double digits for much of the first half and all of the second half.

The offense averaged 1.21 points per possession and had four players reach double digits, led by Mike Smith (18 points, five assists) and Hunter Dickinson (16 points on 6 of 7 shooting). Brandon Johns and Eli Brooks scored 11 apiece, and Franz Wagner filled the stat sheet with nine points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Michigan guard Mike Smith shoots against Texas Southern guard Michael Weathers during the first round of the NCAA tournament March 20, 2021.
Michigan guard Mike Smith shoots against Texas Southern guard Michael Weathers during the first round of the NCAA tournament March 20, 2021.

The Wolverines struggled with foul trouble and gave up a 7-0 run in the second half that cut their lead to 12 with 3:27 left — but Wagner hit a 3 with 1:52 to extend the lead to 15 and clinch the win.

With the win, Michigan will face No. 9 seed LSU on Monday after the Tigers defeated No. 8 seed St. Bonaventure, 76-61.

Johns continues to get to the line — and play well overall

The big question once Isaiah Livers was ruled out for an indefinite period of time with his foot injury: Who would step up in his absence?

So far, in the past two games, the answer has been Johns.

The junior forward started his second consecutive game in place of Livers and was once again noticeably aggressive on offense.

In Michigan's last contest, a one-point loss to Ohio State in the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament, Johns shot eight free throws, making seven. Against Texas Southern, he got to the line with ease, attempting eight free throws — six in the first half alone. 16 of Johns 34 free-throw attempts this season have now come in the past two games. With how well Johns shoots at the line (82.4%), his ability to draw fouls has become a quietly consistent source of offense for Michigan in its two most recent outings.

In the second half, he made two consecutive plays by coming up with a steal and then canning a corner 3. Johns has always had talent (he was a former top-100 recruit who played well in spurts last season) but has struggled to show it consistently. It will be a big deal for Michigan if he continues to play this well.

U-M's depth on display

Michigan jumped out to its 18-point lead at halftime thanks to the team's depth. Eight of nine players who saw the court scored in the first 20 minutes, with five players scoring six or more points. The Wolverines emphasized post touches for Dickinson, who had a significant size advantage, but were still balanced on offense. Smith was aggressive in hunting for his shot, Wagner drove to the rim and either scored or found open teammates (four first-half assists) and Johns continued his recent trend of getting to the line, making five of six first-half free throws. Brooks made his first two 3s — and the Wolverines also got a pair of first-half 3s from freshman guard Zeb Jackson.

Michigan still tinkering with rotation

This is just the second game the Wolverines have played without Livers, so it's natural that the rotation looked a bit different than it has all season. In the first half, Michigan brought in Jackson, who was averaging 5.4 minutes in 14 total appearances before Saturday. Jackson unexpectedly gave Michigan a spark with his shooting by hitting two 3s — his first of the season. They were just his fourth and fifth field goals on the season, and his first field goal since Jan. 12.

A lineup featuring Eli Brooks, Jackson, Terrance Williams, Brandon Johns and Hunter Dickinson put together a quick 7-4 despite having never played together in a game before this season. Michigan doesn't need Jackson to hit two 3s in every game moving forward — but if he continues to play well off the bench, it can help the Wolverines find brief moments of rest for Smith or Brooks.

Contact Orion Sang at osang@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @orion_sang. Read more on the Michigan Wolverines and sign up for our Wolverines newsletter. The Free Press has started a new digital subscription model. Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive Michigan Wolverines content.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball defeats Texas Southern in NCAA tournament opener

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan Takes Down Texas Southern In The NCAA Tournament, 82-66

    Michigan blew out Texas Southern today to kick off its NCAA Tournament action. Here's how the whole game unfolded...

  • March Madness live updates: The scores and moments you need to know from Saturday at men's NCAA Tournament

    March Madness and the men's NCAA Tournament continue Saturday with 16 more games in the first round. Follow along for updates, reaction and analysis.

  • Michigan basketball's Juwan Howard is the USBWA National Coach of the Year

    Juwan Howard is the Henry Iba National Coach of the Year, awarded by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

  • Wolverine Watch (Fort Edition): Howard Stands Ready To Roll

    Juwan Howard lead the Wolverines into The Big Dance, the very first time he gets a chance. Some thoughts…

  • LSU, Wade push on under cloud of suspicion in NCAA tourney

    The enduring controversy that prevented LSU's Will Wade from coaching his team in the last NCAA Tournament two seasons ago hasn't stopped him from getting the Tigers back to college basketball's marquee event. Wade is set to coach his first NCAA Tournament game for the Tigers (18-9) on Saturday against St. Bonaventure (16-4), even as allegations of recruiting violations and the threat of future sanctions hang over the program.

  • Michigan program in good hands with Howard

    Juwan Howard reflected recently on his first two seasons as Michigan's coach - how the coronavirus pandemic shut down last year's postseason, then forced the Wolverines to take a lengthy break in the middle of their 2020-21 campaign. Along the way, there were other inconveniences and potential distractions, such as the daily virus testing that serves as a constant reminder that the start of Howard's tenure in Ann Arbor has been anything but normal. When John Beilein left the Wolverines for the NBA nearly two years ago, it was fair to wonder where the Michigan program was headed.

  • LSU overcomes slow start to outmuscle St. Bonaventure 76-61

    Freshman Cameron Thomas scored 27 points in another impressive performance and his LSU teammates provided the rebounding muscle, leading the eighth-seeded Tigers past ninth-seeded St. Bonaventure 76-61 on Saturday and into the second round of the NCAA Tournament. LSU (19-9) can reach its second straight Sweet 16 if it beats either Michigan, the top seed in the Midwest Region, or No. 16 Texas Southern on Monday. “We can certainly play better, but I think we’ve played a lot more physical since the Vanderbilt home game," coach Will Wade said.

  • North Carolina limps into the offseason after embarrassing loss against Wisconsin

    No. 9 Wisconsin breezed past No. 8 North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, as embarrassments continue to pile up for the Tar Heels.

  • Ron Rivera is getting an improved Curtis Samuel in Washington

    Ron Rivera coached Curtis Samuel for the first three seasons of his career in Carolina.

  • NCAA March Madness betting rundown: Are ACC, Big Ten failures on Friday a sign of things to come?

    Are conference failures or successes predictive for future bets?

  • Browns 2021 NFL draft: Full list of Cleveland’s draft picks

    Browns 2021 NFL draft: Full list of Cleveland's draft picks as of March 20th

  • Police contacted after Ohio State's Liddell receives threats

    Ohio State officials have reached out to police about threatening and insulting social media messages sophomore E.J. Liddell received following the Buckeyes' NCAA Tournament loss on Friday. Ohio State associate athletic director for communications Dan Wallenberg told The Associated Press he contacted police on Saturday morning about the threats Liddell received after the second-seeded Buckeyes were upset by No. 15 seed Oral Roberts 75-72 in overtime. Liddell, who had 23 points and 14 rebounds in the game, revealed on his Twitter feed he received threatening messages.

  • Hawkeyes trying to hold off Penn St for NCAA wrestling title

    Iowa leads the team race heading into the final day of the NCAA wrestling championships, but Penn State showed it's not going to easily loosen the grip it's had on the title for nearly a decade. Spencer Lee and two of his Iowa teammates won semifinals Friday night, and the Hawkeyes go into Saturday with 109 points. Oklahoma State, with two finalists, is third with 86.5.

  • Warriors takeaways: What we learned in huge 116-103 win over Grizzlies

    Without Steph Curry, the Warriors were led by Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole as they routed the Grizzlies on Friday night.

  • Game thread: Michigan basketball beats Texas Southern, 82-66

    Michigan basketball opens its 2021 NCAA tournament with a 1-vs.-16 game against Texas Southern. March Madness on CBS; listen on 950 AM in Detroit.

  • Lions 2021 NFL draft: Full list of Detroit’s draft slots

    Lions 2021 NFL draft: Full list of Detroit's draft slots

  • Golf: Bryan strips down to boxers to complete shot from mud at Honda Classic

    A wayward tee shot at the sixth, his 15th hole of the day, landed Bryan in a spot of bother with the ball ending up on the mud just by the water. Already destined to miss the cut, Bryan rolled up his shirt, took off his socks, shoes and pink trousers before wading into the sludge to line up his shot, much to the amusement of the commentators.

  • Rublev joins Zverev in slamming ATP's revised ranking system

    Zverev, ranked seventh, said it was "absurd" he remained behind Roger Federer under the system having won two titles and finishing runner-up at a Grand Slam and a Masters 1000, given that the Swiss was out injured for over a year. Rublev has won 16 of his 18 matches in 2021 and extended his winning streak at ATP 500-level tournaments to 21 on Tuesday after defeating Finnish qualifier Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4 6-4 in his Dubai opener.

  • Former Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky agrees to deal with Bills

    Mitchell Trubisky will back up Josh Allen in Buffalo.

  • Stephen Thompson shoots down idea Leon Edwards deserves a UFC title shot

    No. 5 ranked UFC welterweight Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson recently gave his thoughts on the no decision in the UFC Vegas 21 main event between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad. The no contest ruling resulted from a brutal eye poke from Edwards to Muhammad in the second round of the fight that rendered him unable to continue. Before the eye poke that ended the fight, Thompson acknowledged Edwards looked good during the bout despite having not fought in nearly two years. “He looked really crisp, he looked really sharp. He looked fast,” Thompson said on his new podcast “What’s Up Everybody?!” “I think that’s the best shape I’ve seen Edwards in.” When something like this occurs in MMA, whether it be a controversial decision or an accidental foul that leads to a no contest, a rematch takes place almost every time. That is why many fans, pundits, and fighters scratched their heads after seeing Edwards call for a title shot after a no contest against the no. 13 ranked fighter in the welterweight division. Thompson was one of those people. “With the eye poke, there’s only one thing to do and that’s to run it back,” Thompson said. “I know Edwards is saying he deserves the title next. But you can’t get the title after being gone for two years and then having a no contest with a poke to the eye. Come on.” Stephen Thompson says he deserves title shot more than Leon Edwards Thompson also pointed to the UFC working out automatic rematches for other fights that had similar endings, as previously mentioned. “I mean, that’s what they’re doing with Aljo and Yan,” Thompson said. “I know Edwards is like ‘Nah man, I wanna fight for the title,’ but come on dude. You haven’t fought. I deserve the title [shot] more than you do at this point.” Despite how Edwards or Thompson might feel about who is next in line, neither of them will be fighting for the title anytime soon. UFC president Dana White announced on Monday that UFC 261 would have a full-capacity crowd, headlined by champion Kamaru Usman facing Jorge Masvidal in a rematch for the welterweight strap. We know who’s next for the belt, but perhaps a matchup between Thompson and Edwards could be next for the pair of talented top five welterweights. Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights Leon Edwards addresses horrific eye poke on Belal Muhammad | UFC Vegas 21 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)