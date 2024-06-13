'Balance a problem for Germany'

German football journalist Raphael Honigstein insists the hosts need to be "careful" against Scotland in their Euro 24 opener.

Julian Nagelsmann's side are big favourites to start with a win on home soil, but Honingstein says it won't be easy.

"It's not the most difficult group on paper and Scotland are probably not the most difficult team within the group but Germany will have to be careful," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Balance has been a problem for this Germany team in recent tournaments that they've been a bit top heavy, tried to force the issue a bit too much and conceded silly goals.

"This is not a team that can sit back and counter-attack or play slow, methodical football.

"They have all the best players in number 10 positions and they need to have the ball in that area to be effective."