New Balance pokes fun at Warriors with Kawhi Leonard billboard in Oakland

The New Balance sales in the Bay Area are about to plummet dramatically.

Confused? Let me explain.

As you know, the two-time defending NBA champion Warriors are facing the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals. The Dubs' quest to three-peat hit a snag Thursday when the Raptors grabbed a 118-109 win in Game 1 at Scotiabank Arena.

So, where does New Balance come in? Well, Raptors star Kawhi Leonard is the face of their basketball brand.

The shoe company has done a great job of leveraging Leonard's impressive postseason run into better exposure for their shoes. New Balance released Leonard's signature OMN1S "2-Way" just days after he hit the series-clinching shot in Game 7 against the Philadelphia76ers.

With Leonard and the Raptors heading to Oakland for Games 3, 4 and 6 (if necessary), New Balance wanted to be front and center in The Town, so the company purchased space on a billboard which features Leonard. It's sure to ruffle some feathers in Oakland.

New Balance not making friends along Oakland highways this morning. (Pic from @OTJSports) pic.twitter.com/H4j7y2f6mg — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) May 31, 2019

Well done.

The Warriors will need to rebound in Sunday's Game 2 or else they will head back to Oracle Arena facing a billboard of Leonard and two-games-to-none hole in the best-of-seven series against the 2014 NBA Finals MVP.