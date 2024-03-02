The balance of Britt Reid's prison sentence is commuted to house arrest

Britt Reid, the former Chiefs assistant coach and son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, has had the balance of his three-year prison term converted to house arrest.

Via KCTV.com, Missouri governor Mike Parsons has commuted the balance of Britt Reid’s sentence.

Britt Reid pleaded guilty in September 2022 to driving while intoxicated and causing bodily injury. On February 4, 2021, just three days before Super Bowl LV, Britt Reid struck a parked vehicle, causing serious injuries to five-year-old Ariel Young.

Britt Reid will remain on house arrest through October 31, 2025. He will also have strict conditions of probation.

He had faced up to four years after entering his guilty plea.

The commutation occurred along with two others, and 36 pardons.