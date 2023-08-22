New bakery to open in former Gigi’s Cupcakes location in Fairborn

A new locally owned bakery will open in a former Gigi’s cupcake location in Fairborn.

Mamaw’s Bakery and Gifts will host its Grand Opening Friday, Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at their location at 3800 Colonel Gleen Highway.

Menu items will include cupcakes, brownies, cookies, cake pops and more, the bakery said.

The bakery will also sell unique gifts.

“I started Mamaw’s Bakery and Gifts as a tribute to all of the wonderful mamaws out there,” said Mendy Williams, owner of Mamaw’s Bakery and Gifts. “My grandkids love when I bake for them and I wanted to give that same feeling to those who walk through our doors.”

Mamaw’s Bakery and Gifts will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.