Bakersfield Olympian preparing for BMX race in Paris

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield native is preparing to take center stage at this year’s Paris Olympics.

BMX racer Kamren Larsen is headed to the Olympics in Paris this summer.

“He sent us the letter and I just I started crying as soon as I saw the congratulations,” said Sarah Larsen, Kamren’s mother. “And it said, you know, that you’re an Olympian.”A Bakersfield native is going to Paris.

Kamren Larsen is one of just two American men to qualify for the summer games.

“Obviously, I felt all of the emotions. I was nervous, I was super excited,” said Kamren. “Definitely full of dopamine. And yeah, it was a dream come true really.”

Kamren has been on a bike since he was a toddler, ditching the training wheels at two-years-old and jumping off homemade ramps as soon as he turned five. That’s when he set a goal to become an Olympian.

“As soon as it became an Olympic sport, when I guess he was eight-years-old by then or nine, that been his dream and his goal,” said Sarah.

Honing a craft like BMX riding takes time and training.

“It’s been a lot of hard work, honestly, since day one, almost. I started at five, it was obviously for fun. Then as I got older through high school and stuff, I started to take it a little bit more serious,” said Kamren. “Really dedicating like six days out of the week, you know, to the craft.”

Every Olympic journey begins with support and sacrifices from family. Kamren’s is no exception.

“We decided as a family that it was going to be better for him to relocate, so we moved him to Florida,” said Sarah. “Grandpa found a place for him to stay and he was able to have housing, everything that he needed.”

The risks have paid off and now the 24-year-old has his eyes set on Olympic gold with his family along for every step of the way.

Kamren’s entire family will fly to Paris and see him take part in his first race on August 1.

