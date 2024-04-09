Bakersfield Marathon brings hope to participants, supporters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of people from all walks of life put their feet to pavement at the 2024 Bakersfield Marathon. “I’m really excited, but kinda nervous,” Anastasia Pursel said.

There’s a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 6K. Everyone runs for a different reason. For Team “No Limits” their fifth race is about perseverance.

“We see it as life and you know, in a run you have obstacles, you have trials, but you can overcome those,” Belinda Pursel said.

Funeral services announced for beloved World War II veteran Ray Mish

The Pursel family has been on a long road. Anastasia was diagnosed with leukemia when she was a baby. She’s only been able to walk the last few races.

“I feel good,” Anastasia said.

The Pursel family ran and completed the 6K, and they already have their sites set on next year.

“We just ask people that feel like they’re limited to just take a leap of faith, and come out and join us,” said Pursel.

It’s the first 6K for the Brown family. For them, the race is about solidarity.

“It’s one of the greatest community events here in Bakersfield,” Charles Brown said. “It brings a ton of people together so we can actually see the community, best parts of the community. It’s an amazing race.”

For other runners, the race is about determination. Crystal Rodriguez is just minutes away from completing her first half marathon.

‘That’s so cool’: Bakersfield residents make time to experience partial eclipse

“I’m happy it’s almost over, but I’m glad I did it. Have fun,” Rodriguez said.

Whether you do it for fun, for glory, or for family. The Bakersfield Marathon brings people together. If you missed it don’t worry, there’s always next year.

“Just having my mom with me, and just. It’s just nice to have her here with me to see these runs,” said one marathon runner.

“I love it, and just having her put the medal over me when I finished, it just makes it that much more special. Thank you guys. Thank you Bakersfield Marathon. This is why we do right here. Thank you guys.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.