Bakersfield dentist spent $500K COVID-19 relief fund for personal use

Aug. 21—A Bakersfield dentist who pleaded guilty Monday to stealing half a million dollars in COVID-19 relief money from the federal government has agreed to pay back the full amount, according to federal prosecutors.

Ranjan Rajbanshi, 46, who also has a practice in Santa Barbara, received more than $850,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Small Business Administration, the U.S Attorney's Office for the Eastern District said. Rajbanshi represented the funds would go for business purposes, but instead he use it for personal expenditures, a news release added.

Rajbanshi is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 4.

This story will be updated.

