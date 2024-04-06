Bakersfield Combat taking over social media, pulling thousands to matches

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts known as MMA are gaining popularity in Bakersfield.

Getting thousands of views in their social media videos and their fights, it might look violent, but there’s much more behind it.

“It changes their lives because, people that come from really hard backgrounds, they need an outlet,” said Carlos Mejia, Founder and CEO of The Pinnacle. “And I think, especially like our veterans, people that work in military, cops, things like those hard jobs they need an outlet.”

Athletes at The Pinnacle are training for the next fight in Bakersfield Combat. Kirsten Banales has found a second home.

“I bring my kids here. If I’m training, someone else helps with my kids. It’s such a family friendly … really everyone is super close. This is really like my second home here,” said Kirsten Banales. “This is my little therapy place.”

Banales is a fierce fighter ready to defend her family.

“In reality it’s self-defense. I feel like it’s very important. I’m a mom of two,” said Kirsten Banales. “My son is 2 right now and I teach him at home, but it’s nice to know that they can defend themselves.”

“There’s a sign at the door: check your ego. You got to be humble in this place,” said Carlos Mejia. “When you first walk in this place, you didn’t know anything either, and there’s a team here building you up, so that’s what you’re here to do as well, build up your teammates.”

Next combat is set for May 18.

