Baker's Dozen: Highlights of the Weekend (November 3-5)

The top 13 plays of the weekend include football, basketball, soccer, volleyball and field hockey.

Kendall Baker
Senior writer
·2 min read
Welcome to Baker's Dozen, our weekly column featuring the top 13 highlights of the weekend (Friday-Sunday). Roll the tape!!!

13. Running backs can kick, too

12. Célio Pompeu from distance

11. One-handed TD grab

10. Throw it down, young man!

9. Everybody loves a good flea flicker

8. What a play by Morgan Hentz of Athletes Unlimited

7. Tre Harris!

6. Curry to Payton

5. Backyard football vibes

4. Are you kidding me with this goal?

3. Stengel's gorgeous game-winner

2. Tip catch to win it!

1. Sensational catch

