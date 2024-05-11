Baker takes State Title, other Tigers showing out on day one

May 10—OKLAHOMA CITY — The Tahlequah Tigers track team opened the first day of the State Championship with some gold around their necks.

Running in the first race on Friday, May 10, Trae Baker picked up the State Championship in the 2-mile event.

Baker posted a time of 9:36 to claim his first State Champion in track and his second overall. He took home the cross country State title.

"It felt pretty good; my stomach felt bad, but I gave it my all and ran smart. It was just to have a good pace not kill myself and finish strong. I have more work to do. I am expecting a good day [Saturday]. I am excited and ready to run," Baker said.

Lady Tiger Kori Rainwater joined Baker on the finalist stand with a seventh-place finish in the discus.

The Lady Tigers 4x400 relay also had a strong day, moving on to the final after qualifying on Friday.

The team of Riley Dotson, Laykn Adams, Khloe Frazier and McKenna Hood finished with a time of 49.49 for second in their heat and fifth overall.

Dotson was key in moving the Lady Tigers up at least a position or two, thanks to a strong final leg.

Results from day one of the State Championship were not finalized at the time of publication, but will appear on the TDP website later.

