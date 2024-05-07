Baker sets recored as Tigers send swarms to State.

May 6—Trae Baker picked up another school record at the Regional Meet en route to returning to the State Championship. Baker finished the mile race with a time of 4:18.81 to lead the group of Tigers heading to the State Finals.

Baker not only qualified in the mile, but also in the 800 meter race and the 3200 meter.

Along with Baker, Matt Talburt, Raven Neal, Ismael Perez, Wyatt Burson, Jacob Tiger and Carter Kelly qualified for the State Tournament on the boys side. On the girls side, Riley Dotson, Lekyn Adams, Khloe Frazier, Tori Pham, Kynley Frazier, McKenna Hood, Dynashia Bailey, Haley Wilson, Annabelle Kelly, Annika Barr, Julianne Burns, Keira McGinnis, Kori Rainwater and Sadie Stanglin.

